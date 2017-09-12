Caitlin Morrison

The date for the Autumn Budget has been set - this year, the chancellor will update the country on the economy on 22 November.

This will be the first Autumn Budget to take place since Philip Hammond abolished the Autumn Statement last year. In November 2016, Hammond said he would instead lay out his plans in the autumn and make a Spring Statement.

When he first announced the changes, the chancellor said he would not introduce significant economic and financial changes twice a year "just for the sake of it".

Hammond also said changing to an Autumn Budget would bring the UK in line with other major global economies.

The Treasury released a video of Hammond announcing the date of the Budget: