Theresa May might have been celebrating her face-saving victory today - but the government is already facing a mountain of amendments to the Repeal Bill.

Her own party rallied behind her on the key legislation for life after Brexit, while a handful of Labour rebels secured the win in the early hours of this morning. She hailed it as offering much-needed "certainty and clarity" for business, and urged "MPs from all parts of the UK to work together in support of this vital piece of legislation".

But the real test is yet to come. A 59-page document details 136 amendments and 29 new clauses that MPs on both sides of the house are seeking for the bill as it progresses to the committee stage.

They include a demand for parliament to pass a binding deal on the final withdrawal deal, limiting the use of so-called Henry VIII powers which critics argue will hand sweeping powers to ministers and preserving protections offered in the charter of fundamental rights.

High profile Tory MPs including Ken Clarke, Dominic Grieve, Nicky Morgan and Anna Soubry have put their names to several of the amendments, as well as many more from the opposition.

Speaking as the vote was passed, Loughborough MP and chair of the Treasury select committee Morgan told City A.M.: "The EU Withdrawal Bill is a legal necessity if we are to disentangle the UK from 44 years of EU laws. But the bill requires major changes to ensure proper parliamentary scrutiny of that process, which is why I am supporting amendments to the bill that have already been tabled tonight."