Jaguar Land Rover is really getting into this electric lark.

Not content with simply unveiling its first electric car, the I-Pace, in November, earlier this week it announced that all new models from 2020 will be fully electric or hybrid.

And today at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the British car giant revealed its race version of the I-Pace, along with the news it is launching the world's first international championship for production-based electric cars.

Jaguar's single-make championship will support the Formula E championship, the electric car equivalent of Formula 1, taking place on the same weekends at the same city circuits, starting in late 2018.

Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover's chief executive, said: "The technology we are developing on the track allows us to deliver thrilling electric vehicles to our customers. The pace of change is exhilarating and we want to go above and beyond for our customers. From 2020 every new Jaguar Land Rover vehicle will be electrified."

The new Land Rover Discovery SVX also made its debut at the Frankfurt show, featuring a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine, and will be available for customers in 2018.

Jaguar Land Rover is one of many car giants focusing on the electric charge, with the news in July that the government plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2040. This week, both Volkswagen and Mercedes said they will be selling an electric version of all their cars by 2030 and 2022, respectively.

Elsewhere at the Frankfurt Motor Show, amid a flurry of news, other unveilings included Kia's Proceed concept, the new Bentley Continental GT, and the Audi R8 V10 RWS complete with rear wheel drive.

