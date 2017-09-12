Nina Edy

Millennials are a bunch of avocado-loving snowflakes who can’t be relied upon to do anything more than Instagram their own breakfast. Right?

Wrong. Well, sort of. A new study has suggested although the yoof tend to be flakey, it’s partly down to a confidence crisis.

Of the 5,319 current university students and recent graduates surveyed by Milkround, nearly 70 per cent said they are willing to back out of a job offer they've accepted, while 30 per cent stated they had already done so.

But of those who had backed out, 58 per cent said it was because they weren’t confident in their own skills, while 19 per cent said the role wasn’t right for them.

Some just didn’t know how to say no: 64 per cent claimed they backtracked on offers they’d accepted because they didn’t know how to decline in the first place, while fewer than one per cent turned down jobs because of unsatisfactory company benefits (smashing another millennial stereotype).

And it seems millennials are very keen to get on the career ladder: on average, they were five per cent more engaged in their careers than older generations. They just expect different things.

Jack Parsons, chief executive of Yourfeed, said certain businesses don’t understand or respect the millennial mindset, and are therefore unable to provide what young people look for in a job.

