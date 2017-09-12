Rebecca Smith

Goals Soccer Centres doesn't seem to have won too many fans among investors with its interim results out today, as shares sunk 10 per cent on the news.

The operator of five-a-side football pitches posted a 25.7 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to £2.6m for the six months ended 30 June 2017; down from £3.5m for the same time last year.

And investors duly put the boot in. In early afternoon trading, shares in the Aim-listed firm had dropped just over 10 per cent to 93.5p.

The firm said the overall turnaround to profitable growth was taking "slightly longer than anticipated", but said there were early signs of growth from investments made in its arena upgrade programme.

Goals also said it expected like-for-like sales to grow at a slower pace than it previously estimated in the second half, though first-half sales rose 2.2 per cent to £17.4m.

Goals attributed the slowdown to underperforming clubs that had "not received the required level of arena investment", and also said it was "highly cautious" about the pressure on consumer spending.

Mark Jones, chief executive of Goals, said: "Our initiatives to improve performance have returned like-for-like sales to positive territory with growth of 2.5 per cent in H1."

He added: "We have begun our journey in turning round the business and there remains considerable opportunity to deliver continued improved performance and returns from the business."

It comes after the company announced in July that it had entered into a joint venture with Manchester City owner City Football Group, to roll out the Goals brand in North America.

Last month, Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley upped his stake in Goals Soccer Centre.

