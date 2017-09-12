Hilton Food Group beefs up profits on back of weaker pound

Alys Key

Higher food prices and currency fluctuations helped meat packing business Hilton Food Group report steady growth for the first half of the year this morning.

The figures

The Huntingdon-headquartered firm revealed that revenue grew 9.3 per cent to £690.7m for the 28 weeks to 16 July.

Raw material price increases enhanced by favourable currency translation meant constant currency turnover was up 3.3 per cent.

Profit before tax jumped 10.4 per cent to £18.4m.

Earnings per share rose to 19.2p, while an interim dividend of 5p was announced, to be paid in December.

Read more: British meats business gains Asian market share

Why it's interesting

The UK company said it had reduced its exposure to any single nation's economy by spreading its operations across new markets, with preparations currently underway for a new factory in Queensland, Australia.

While trading was weaker in Central Europe, the company was awarded a contract at the end of the period to supply fresh food to Tesco in the region.

Despite weaker consumer spending trends in Western Europe, its biggest market, the company increased volumes in the area by focusing on widening its range of products and emphasising quality.

Read more: Meltdown at Real Good Food after accounting issues hit profits

What Hilton said

Chief executive Robert Watson OBE said: "Hilton delivered strong volume and profit growth during the period. Our strategic progress continued with entry into Portugal and expansion recently announced in Central Europe where beef deboning has commenced and a fresh food factory will be developed.

"The initial work on our new factory in Queensland, Australia continues with the planning approvals process well advanced. We remain committed to growing our business through innovation and product development as well as exploring a range of new expansion opportunities to further our geographic reach."

Read more: Pound hits a one-year high as UK inflation jumps