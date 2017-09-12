Petropavlovsk more than doubles profit in the first half

Courtney Goldsmith

Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk's profit more than doubled in the first half of the year as gold prices lifted and production ramped up.

The figures

The firm's revenue increased 20 per cent to $304m (£229m) due to a 19 per cent increase in production to 232,400 ounces and a five per cent increase in the average realised gold price to $1,255 per ounce.

For the six months to the end of June, the miner's profit rocketed 166 per cent to $24.5m from $9.2m the previous year as costs only increased two per cent against strong revenues.

Why it's interesting

Petropavlovsk's first-half results were the first since the company's co-founder and chairman, Peter Hambro, was ousted in June.

Hambro lost his seat after a group of shareholders opposed his re-election and the re-election of three other non-executive directors over corporate governance complaints.

Today, Hambro expressed his "great pleasure at these extremely good results" as a shareholder, adding that the results "vindicate the vision that our board had for the company".

The firm also lost Pavel Maslovskiy, chief executive and co-founder of the firm, who resigned in July.

Development of underground mining at the company's Pioneer and Malomir mines was moving ahead for production by the end of 2017 as Petropavlovsk targets higher grade gold.

The firm is also building a pressure oxidation (POX) hub to treat refractory gold ores, construction of which is progressing on time and on budget for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

What Petropavlovsk said

Ian Ashby, independent non-executive chairman, said:

This is a strong set of half-year results that demonstrates the company is making good progress with its ambitious development plans whilst achieving solid operational results and maintaining continued financial discipline.

The recent gold price environment has assisted with cash generation and helped to de-risk the delivery of our key development assets.

Sergey Ermolenko, acting chief executive, said:

I am committed to driving operational stability during the transition to new management in my tenure as acting CEO. I will be focusing particularly on the successful implementation of our POX hub and underground development projects, underpinned by smooth and stable work at our producing mines, generating substantial cash flows for further developments.



