Government scraps public sector pay cap - but pay rise is not enough to appease unions

Catherine Neilan

The government is to scrap its pay cap for prison and police officers "immediately", a spokesman has confirmed.

Prison officers will receive an average pay rise of 1.7 per cent for 2017/2018, while police officers will receive what is effectively a bonus one per cent award on top of their one per cent pay rise, granting them a two per cent boost to pay for the current financial year.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said the government would continue to deploy a "balanced approach to public spending" but recognised the need to address recruitment and retention issues in certain parts of the public sector.

The decision was taken during this morning's cabinet meeting, where ministers agreed there was a need for greater "flexibility" in future.

"The key word is flexibility," the spokesman said.

He was unable to comment on how much the move will cost the public purse, although said both increases would be funded from existing departmental budgets.

The pay rises are based on recommendations from the respective pay review bodies. However it falls short of what has been called for by representative organisations: the Prison Officers' Association has urged a five per cent pay rise, while the Police Federation wants an increase of 2.8 per cent.

Neither rise is in line with today's inflation figures, with prices in August rising a higher-than-expected 2.9 per cent.

The move comes amid growing pressure on the government to give public sector workers a pay boost after seven years of austerity. Unite the union boss Len McCluskey said this morning he was minded to hold illegal strike action over the matter.

The PM's spokesman dismissed suggestions that today's rise was in reaction to union pressure, however.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady slammed the offer as "pathetic".

“Public sector workers have suffered seven long years of real pay cuts, and are thousands of pounds worse off. Today’s announcement means bills will continue to rise faster than their wages," she said. "If Mministers think a derisory rise like this will deal with the staffing crisis in our public services, they are sorely mistaken.”

The Taypayers' Association was also critical. Chief executive John O’Connell seized on the word "flexibility" noting:

"The government should scrap nationalised pay bargaining and give departments and institutions more flexibility to set their own wages. As long as public sector pay rates are set nationally, public sector workers will be relatively underpaid in some areas and relatively overpaid in others. That means many teachers and nurses are struggling to make ends meet, so the government must urgently decentralise pay bargaining to better reflect local conditions and save taxpayers' money. What's more, it will put an end to the swings between largesse in the good times and restraint in the bad.