Joe Hall

The English Football League has negotiated a new £600m TV deal with Sky Sports that will free the broadcaster to offer every single midweek Championship game live to its subscribers.

And in a move described as "revolutionary" by the organisaton, some clubs will also be allowed to stream games directly to fans through their website.

Sky has retained the rights to the Football League for the five year period from 2019 - 2024 after agreeing to 36 per cent increase on its current agreement worth £90m-a-year.

The new £120m-a-year deal gives Sky exclusive rights to Football League fixtures as well as the Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and the play-offs.

Terms of the new deal permit Sky to broadcast every midweek Championship fixture via its interactive service.

Furthermore, clubs whose games are not shown on Sky will be allowed — for the first time in English football history — to show the fixtures directly to UK fans via their iFollow streaming service as long as they do not take place in the blackout hours of 14.45 and 17.15 on Saturday afternoons.

Sky must continue to broadcast a minimum of 20 League One and League Two matches throughout the season.

The new deal means that the average Championship club should earn around £8.2m a season — a figure still dwarfed by the minimum £100m guaranteed to Premier League clubs each season.

However, it does bring the Championship’s average money-per-game to viewers-per-game ratio closer to the rate enjoyed by the top tier.

Some Football League clubs had privately expressed dissatisfaction earlier this year at a perceived lack of value in their TV deal.

“These negotiations came at what was an incredibly challenging period in the sale and acquisition of sports rights in the UK and, having fully tested the market, we believe that not only has a significant increase in value for our clubs been achieved, but also the very best deal, with the best partner has been delivered,” said EFL chief Shaun Harvey.

“In agreeing a deal over five seasons, it delivers a guaranteed increase in the level of income distributed to EFL clubs from 2019/20 and long-term financial certainty was an absolute priority throughout this process.

"It is a partnership that as well as having mutual tangible benefits, allows the EFL to maximise reach and exposure for its competitions, alongside providing further opportunities for clubs to generate additional incremental revenues through iFollow.

“The new opportunity for EFL clubs to live stream their matches through a direct to consumer service in the UK is a revolutionary and exciting step forward for football broadcasting rights in the UK and we will monitor its progress closely to determine how this model can be considered for future EFL rights cycles.”