William Turvill

Barclays has appointed a new chief executive for its private bank covering the UK and Ireland.

Lisa Francis joins the private bank from Barclays’ investment bank, where she was head of European corporate foreign exchange sales distribution.

In this role, she covered corporate, private equity and fintech clients across Europe and the UK.

Barclays said Francis will have a “mandate for growth” in her new role.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer and Deutsche Bank both recently announced plans to expand their private banks in the UK.

“She and her teams will look for opportunities to further strengthen the relationships Barclays has with its clients through bespoke advice and solutions,” Barclays said.

“Given the breadth and depth of her experience, Lisa is ideally placed to facilitate increased collaboration across the business and client access to corporate and investment banking products and services.”

Karen Frank, chief executive of private bank and overseas services globally, said: “Lisa’s background, technical expertise and strong network of relationships will be of great benefit as we continue to invest in and grow private bank and overseas services and help our clients navigate through the global markets.”

Read more: "Hey Siri": Now you can transfer money with just your voice