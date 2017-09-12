Family of City worker who died in fall at London Stock Exchange pay tribute

Caitlin Morrison

The family of a City worker who died after falling from the seventh floor of the London Stock Exchange in Paternoster Square have paid tribute to the victim.

Christopher Woolnough, 56, from Braintree, Essex, died as a result of the fall, which happened shortly after 10am on Tuesday, 15 August 2017.

His family said: "Chris was a kind and caring family man who worked for 31 years at the London Stock Exchange, as the Service Desk Team Lead. He never married and didn't have children of his own but was devoted to his three nieces and nephew. He would do anything for them.

"He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and girlfriend. The world has lost a kind, gentle and caring man."

Officers from the City of London Police have compiled a report for the coroner on the circumstances surrounding Mr Woolnough’s death, which is currently being treated as non-suspicious.