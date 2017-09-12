North Korean envoy just warned the US will suffer "greatest pain"

Catherine Neilan

North Korea's envoy has just warned that his country's "forthcoming measures" will "make the US suffer the greatest pain" it has ever experienced.

The envoy was speaking at the UN's disarmament conference, Reuters and Sky are reporting.

His comments came just hours after the UN imposed a fresh round of sanctions on the rogue state following its sixth and largest nuclear test. The sanctions restrict oil imports, ban textile imports and ban new vises for North Koreans to work overseas, but stop short of any personal attack on leader Kim Jong-un, such as a proposed asset freeze.

The US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the Security Council: "We don't take pleasure in further strengthening sanctions today. We are not looking for war."

Today's threat comes amid fears that Pyongyang is readying another nuclear or missile test.

