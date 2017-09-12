Caitlin Morrison

The first named storm of the season is set to hit the UK tonight, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning of strong winds and rain.

Storm Aileen is expected to bring very strong winds with gusts of 50-60 mph tonight and into tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. The Met Office said the worst of the winds, with gusts of 65-75 mph, are expected to be across north Wales, southern parts of northern England, the north Midlands and Norfolk, for which area a separate amber warning is being issued.

"Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges," the Met Office added.

"There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings. Along windward-facing coasts, some wave overtopping is possible."

The weather service's chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: "Storm Aileen is expected to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to a central segment of the UK and an Amber weather warning has been issued. As well as the strong winds, there will be some heavy rain pushing eastwards overnight which could see accumulations of 30-40mm.

"The low pressure system that is bringing these strong winds will move fairly swiftly from west to east over the UK and although there will still be some disruption through Wednesday morning, the winds will ease by the afternoon leaving a day of blustery showers."

The yellow warning for wind applies to south east England, but the rain warning does not affect the area.