UK inflation jumps again as petrol pushes prices higher

Emma Haslett

The pound jumped after official data showed UK inflation was higher than expected in August.

Sterling rose 0.7 per cent to $1.3255 in morning trading after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed prices rose 2.9 per cent in August, compared with a 2.6 per cent rise in July.

The ONS said motor fuels and clothing were the main contributing factors to the rise, although air fares also edged up during the month.

Including owner-occupiers' housing costs, CPI was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.6 per cent in July.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.