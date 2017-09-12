Shares in UK housebuilders are falling: Here's why

Emma Haslett

Shares in Redrow, one of the UK's largest listed housebuilders, fell more than seven per cent in early trading, dragging other housebuilders lower.

Shares in FTSE 250-listed Redrow were down 7.4 per cent at 585.5p at the time of writing, after chairman Steve Morgan sold a seven per cent stake in the company, cutting his stake to just over a third.

Between them Morgan's investment vehicle, Bridgemere Securities, and his charity, the Steve Morgan Foundation, sold 12.95m shares at 590p, netting about £76.4m.

The selloff pushed other housebuilders lower: on the FTSE 100, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt and Persimmon fell 2.2 per cent, 1.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively, while on the FTSE 250, Bellway and Crest Nicholson dropped 1.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Morgan is a veteran of the sector who set up Redrow in the 1970s and departed in 2000, before returning as its chief executive in 2009 after it posted £200m of losses during the financial crisis.

Last week he announced plans to step back into a non-executive role.

“Eight years after returning to Redrow, I have decided to ease back from a full-time Executive role towards a non-executive role," he said.

“The transition is to take place during the current financial year. It is my intention to continue to focus with the board on the strategic development of the business and I will retain my keen involvement with the product and key important projects.”

