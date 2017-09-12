Tuesday 12 September 2017 9:22am

Tata Steel hits six-year high as Thyssenkrupp pushes merger talks forward

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Tata Steel rose on the prospect of a deal with Thyssenkrupp this month (Source: Getty)

Tata Steel's share price has jumped to a six-year high today on news the company could soon complete a merger with Thyssenkrupp's European steel business.

Shares in the firm rose as much as 4.6 per cent to their highest point since 2011 after Germany's Thyssenkrupp yesterday said it could reach an agreement with the Indian firm this month.

Tata Steel was approved to offload its £15bn UK pension scheme yesterday, removing a key hurdle in the way of merger talks with Thyssenkrupp.

Yesterday, Thyssenkrupp said talks with Tata Steel were constructive and had entered the final stretch. The merger would create the second-largest steelmaker in Europe.

A meeting of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board is scheduled to take place on 23 or 24 September.

Shares in the company were up 3.68 per cent at 685.65 rupees at the time of writing.

