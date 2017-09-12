Lynsey Barber

Is Samsung trying to steal Apple's thunder?

The Korean brand has chosen the same day as the iPhone launch to tell the world just how great it's doing.

It's revealed that demand for the Samsung Note 8 has totally smashed its expectations, with more than double the pre-orders than its predecessor, the Note 7.

It sold 395,000 devices on the first day and that number hit 650,000 across around 40 countries over the first five days it was available to order and ahead of it going on sale this Friday.

Samsung Mobile boss DJ Koh called the figures "encouraging" and it signals a recovery from the disaster that was last year's Note 7, which had to be recalled and was eventually completely scrapped after batteries were found to catch fire.

It also puts the world's biggest smartphone maker in good stead as arch rival Apple prepares to unveil the next generation of iPhones, suspected to be called the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and a raft of exciting new features such as facial recognition.

Samsung's success might bode well for Apple, however. The iPhone maker is thought to be pricing its newest device at around what some call an eyewatering $1,000. The Note 8 is just shy of that, but the cost has clearly not dampened demand.

Meanwhile, Samsung also revealed how it plans to compete against the tech giant - a bendable smartphone that folds up into your pocket. Long-rumoured, Koh said we can finally expect it next year.