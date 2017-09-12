Repeal Bill gives "certainty and clarity" for businesses over Brexit

Catherine Neilan

MPs have hailed the government's Repeal Bill victory early this morning as a positive step for business, but stressed the need for reasonable amendments.

The vote passed thanks in part to the Labour MPs who defied their party whip over the critical moment in the progression of Brexit, after several hours of intense debate. The bill will now progress to the committee stage, where it is expected to receive rigorous scrutiny.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans told City A.M the bill cemented the UK's exit from the European Union and would pave the way for "thorough and speedier" trade talks with countries outside the bloc.

He added: "Certainty of leaving the EU is better for UK businesses than uncertainty as to whether we might or not.

"Businesses say they want certainty - tonight they've been given it."

Loughborough MP and chair of the Treasury select committee Nicky Morgan said: "The EU Withdrawal Bill is a legal necessity if we are to disentangle the UK from 44 years of EU laws. But the bill requires major changes to ensure proper parliamentary scrutiny of that process, which is why I am supporting amendments to the bill that have already been tabled tonight."

Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement saying: