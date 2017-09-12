Caitlin Morrison

There are transport delays across London this morning, with disruption at Waterloo and Paddington stations, and between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park.

A track circuit failure between Vauxhall and London Waterloo is causing some lines to be blocked, National Rail said, and platforms 2-4 are out of use.

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 12pm.

At Paddington, a signalling fault is causing disruption to journeys on Great Western Railway, Heathrow Connect and Heathrow Express services. National Rail said the following alterations will apply until 11am:

Delays of up to 15 minutes and alterations can be expected to Great Western Railway services

A reduced service will run between London Paddington and Reading / Oxford

Extra stops will be made at Hanwell by Great Western Railway services

Heathrow Connect services are cancelled

Heathrow Express services may also be delayed due to congestion

Meanwhile, in north London a fault with the signalling system at Hornsey means that southbound trains will be running non-stop between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park. Hornsey and Harringay will not be served. Disruption is expected until 9am.