There are transport delays across London this morning, with disruption at Waterloo and Paddington stations, and between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park.
A track circuit failure between Vauxhall and London Waterloo is causing some lines to be blocked, National Rail said, and platforms 2-4 are out of use.
Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 12pm.
At Paddington, a signalling fault is causing disruption to journeys on Great Western Railway, Heathrow Connect and Heathrow Express services. National Rail said the following alterations will apply until 11am:
- Delays of up to 15 minutes and alterations can be expected to Great Western Railway services
- A reduced service will run between London Paddington and Reading / Oxford
- Extra stops will be made at Hanwell by Great Western Railway services
- Heathrow Connect services are cancelled
- Heathrow Express services may also be delayed due to congestion
Meanwhile, in north London a fault with the signalling system at Hornsey means that southbound trains will be running non-stop between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park. Hornsey and Harringay will not be served. Disruption is expected until 9am.