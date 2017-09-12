CMA approves Wood Group's £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler

Courtney Goldsmith

The competition watchdog has accepted Amec Foster Wheeler's proposals to sell assets in order to secure a £2.2bn takeover by Wood Group, paving the way for the deal to complete next month.

Following an investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the merger could create competition concerns due to the companies' overlapping engineering services to the upstream offshore oil and gas sector in the North Sea.

The firms offered to sell almost all of Amec's upstream assets to satisfy the regulator.

Following a public consultation, the CMA today said it was happy with the proposed sale and would not refer the deal for an in-depth, phase two, investigation.

Wood Group's chief executive Robin Watson said the group was "very confident" the acquisition will now complete in October.

Amec's relevant assets will now be sold to a CMA-approved purchaser.

“We have made significant progress marketing Amec Foster Wheeler’s UK upstream oil and gas business to a range of high quality bidders, which has helped to ensure that we will close the transaction in October, bringing the many benefits of the combined company to our clients, colleagues and shareholders," said Jon Lewis, chief executive of Amec Foster Wheeler.

"It is crucial that competition is maintained in this major UK industry," said Kate Collyer, deputy chief economic adviser and decision maker in this case.

"We have therefore conducted a thorough investigation into this merger, and believe that the sale of Amec Foster Wheeler’s assets will address our concerns and ensure that customers in the North Sea continue to be able to obtain competitive bids."

Read more: Watchdog: Wood Group's takeover of Amec will reduce competition