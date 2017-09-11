Frank Dalleres

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists the big spenders of French football will defy critics and meet European financial fair play (FFP) regulations by increasing revenue by up to 40 per cent.

PSG’s compliance with FFP is under investigation by governing body Uefa after they followed up the world record £200m signing of Brazil superstar Neymar with a £165m deal for teenage striker Kylian Mbappe last month.

Such extravagant spending has drawn fierce criticism from Spanish league chief Javier Tebas, who accused Qatar-backed PSG of mocking FFP over the Neymar and Mbappe transfers.

But Al-Khelaifi believes PSG can reconcile that investment with the rules, which broadly require clubs to break even, by overseeing a rapid increase in earnings over the coming seasons.

“We have been working very hard for the past six years to build the revenues of the club,” he told the Telegraph.

“They have increased through ticketing, sponsoring, merchandising, match day and TV rights from €90m to approximately €500m [2015-16: €521m], with the last two seasons running profits.

“We now plan to continue to increase our revenue from between 20 and 40 per cent. We have a year to meet FFP criteria. So I tell everybody: relax and think about your project. We think about building our project.”

PSG were fined in 2014 for breaching FFP rules, with Uefa finding that the club’s £167m deal with the Qatar Tourism Authority, a key factor in their revenue growth, did not represent market value.

