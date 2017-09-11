Frank Dalleres

Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome is set to prioritise winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France crown next season.

The British Team Sky rider also wants to win the Giro d’Italia – the only Grand Tour missing from his CV, following Sunday’s Vuelta triumph in Spain – but admits it may clash with his Tour ambitions.

Froome is one yellow jersey away from joining Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain on five wins.

“I’m sure the time will come when I will target the Giro,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s a big task to try to go for the Giro and it could compromise the Tour but I wouldn’t write it off.”

Froome is only the third man to win the Vuelta and Tour titles in the same year. The 2018 Giro is set to run from 5-27 May, with the Tour beginning on 30 June.

He said winning all three Grand Tours in the same year was “not impossible, but certainly it would take some doing”.

Froome has confirmed he will head to Norway next to represent Great Britain at the World Road Championships.

“I am definitely doing the world team time trial championships next Sunday,” he added. “Further than that it’s probably time for me to put my feet up.”

