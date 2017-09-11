Oliver Gill

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has been appointed as the chair of two influential committees at the global regulator known as the bank of central banks.

Carney is to take over stewardship of the Global Economy Meeting (GEM) and the Economic Consultative Committee (ECC) of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) from 1 December.

The Canadian will succeed Agustin Carstens, who has held the positions since 1 July 2013.

Carney was selected for the roles after a consultation of the members of the GEM.

“Agustín Carstens has done an outstanding job chairing these two important groups, and we thank him for his contribution,” BIS Board Chairman Jens Weidmann said.

“We look forward to working with Mark Carney, a long-time member of the BIS Board since 2008, in his new role.”

The GEM is formed of the governors of 30 BIS member central banks in major advanced and emerging market economies. Its main remit is to monitor and assess developments, risks and opportunities; and provide guidance to the Basel-based central bank committees.

Formed on an 18-strong team, the ECC supports the work of the GEM, conducting analysis and prepares proposals for its consideration.

