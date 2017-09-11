Rebecca Smith

The Brazilian owner of The Body Shop announced today it has lined up a new chief executive to take the reins at the retailer, but won't name him yet.

Natura Cosmeticos unveiled the development today as it presented a plan for the group including a new governance and management structure, following its acquisition of The Body Shop.

The incoming chief executive will take over from Jeremy Schwartz as heading up The Body Shop.

Read more: Brazilian bidder comes out on top to buy The Body Shop

The company said each of its three brands and companies, Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop will have its own chief executive and executive committee "ensuring full autonomy and empowerment".

Joao Paulo Ferreira will still head up the Natura business, while Michael O’Keeffe remains chief executive of Aesop.

Natura said:

A new CEO of The Body Shop has been selected, bringing a strong international and retail background to the group. His appointment will be announced by October. The three CEOs will operate under the coordination of the executive chairman and of the board of directors of the company.

Meanwhile, Peter Saunders, former chief executive and chairman of The Body Shop, has been brought in as an independent director.

The Brazilian firm is hoping to turnaround the fortunes of the beauty brand after agreeing the €1bn deal in June.

The Body Shop has stores in 66 countries, but total sales in 2016 were €920.8m (£783.8m), down from €967.2m in 2015.

Natura's executive chairman Roberto Marques, said:

The acquisition of The Body Shop is a decisive step in Natura’s strategic aim of becoming a global, multibrand and multichannel player in the cosmetics industry with a broad and synergistic product portfolio based on natural ingredients. To build this new group, we are putting in place a lean management structure that aims to combine brand autonomy and focus while encouraging the sharing of best practices and leveraging the group’s scale.

Read more: Alibaba's Jack Ma invited to join bidder in race for The Body Shop