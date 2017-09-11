Brexit customs switch to land business with £4bn bill

Helen Cahill

Introducing customs checks for companies after Brexit could land firms with a bill of over £4bn, according to think tank research released yesterday.

The government has said the UK will be leaving its customs union with the EU in March 2019, meaning thousands of companies will need to start making customs declarations.

The Institute for Government has estimated that 180,000 companies will start making declarations for the first time after Brexit, with each declaration costing between £20 and £49.

Read more: David Davis: The smooth and orderly route to a new customs arrangement

This would leave the total bill at between £4bn and £9bn, the think tank said.

“For these traders to be ready for exit, government must be clear about when and how they must adapt, and leave them enough time to do so,” the report said.

“Until they are given some clarity on what is required from them on day one, the amount of this work that can take place is limited.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Exiting the European Union said the UK has set out its proposals for a new customs arrangement with the UK.

Read more: City eyes its own Brexit positioning paper after customs plans laid out

“We are pursuing a smooth and orderly transfer that gives businesses time to prepare for the new arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

The government is preparing an upgrade to its Customs Declarations Service, which it hopes will be up-and-running by January 2019.

However, the National Audit Office has expressed concerns that the task of revamping the system may not be completed in time for an expected uptick in declarations.

Read more: Treasury watchdog Nicky Morgan wants jobs prioritised in Brexit talks

In response to these concerns, Nicky Morgan, chair of the influential Treasury Select Committee, has demanded an investigation of the computer system.

Charlie Elphicke, MP for Dover, has said that the research shows the government must be ready for Brexit “on day one”.

“We need to ready for every eventuality, deal or no deal,” Elphicke said.

“Business across the land need certainty on the preparations they should be making.”