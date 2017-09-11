Frank Dalleres

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is poised to make his return to football at Crystal Palace after they sacked Frank de Boer just 72 days into the Dutchman’s reign.

Former Inter Milan and Ajax boss De Boer’s four-match tenure is the shortest in the Premier League’s 25-year history and follows the club’s dismal start to the season.

Defeat at Burnley on Sunday left Palace with no points and no goals scored. Not since Preston in 1924 has a team made such a start to an English top-flight campaign.

De Boer said in a post on social media: “Very disappointed about the decision but nevertheless I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their support. Good luck for the future.”

The 47-year-old won four Dutch top division titles in five and half years in charge of Ajax but lasted just 85 days at Inter before being dismissed in November 2016 – his last job before Palace.

Champions League winning former defender De Boer pledged to bring attractive football when he arrived on a three-year contract in June, but his time was blighted by defeats and rumours of internal strife.

“Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer,” the south London club said.

“We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.”

Hodgson is believed to have agreed to replace De Boer at Palace, where the Croydon-born 70-year-old began a playing career spent largely in semi-professional sides.

The former Liverpool and Fulham manager has been out of work since leaving the England job in July last year, following their shock Euro 2016 elimination against Iceland.

He is expected to be in the dugout on Saturday lunchtime for Palace’s next game, when they host fellow strugglers Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho called De Boer’s swift exit “incredible”, adding: “That’s the world where we are. I was sacked as a champion, [Claudio] Ranieri sacked as a champion.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also offered his sympathy. “It is normal when you start to work you try to ask for a bit of time for your work,” he said. “I am sorry for him.”

