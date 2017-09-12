Today's City Moves cover property, risk and business analytics. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Savills

Savills has appointed Sylvain Thouzeau as building performance manager, a newly created role, in its property management division. Sylvain will be responsible for implementing a new ‘5-star’ initiative across the firm’s portfolio of managed offices in the UK. This is in line with BCO’s research into building performance and office service Standards and will create an independent scorecard to assess how well the building is performing on behalf of all stakeholders – owners, occupiers and property managers In doing so Savills aims to deliver independently audited first class standards, improve the customer experience and service delivery. Sylvain has seven years’ experience in the property management industry, including working in Savills property management division in London as part of the award winning building management team at Kings Place, and in the firm’s Paris offices as a technical manager across 15 mixed-use properties. He will be based in the firm’s London head office.

Brickendon

Brickendon has appointed Subas Roy as a partner to head up its risk and regulatory practice and to help drive significant and sustainable growth for the company. Subas, who is chairman of the International RegTech Association, joins from EY where he has served as the global RegTech practice leader and led several global digital risk and compliance transformation programmes. An adviser, entrepreneur, innovator and strategic consulting leader to the future of financial services, digital trust and compliance, Subas will use his extensive experience of the regulatory and technical arenas to help Brickendon increase its expertise in new areas and meet its strategic growth objectives. Subas’s will be a great asset to the team and his extensive experience will enhance the services Brickendon can offer to its expanding client base.

Accenture

Accenture has hired Catherine Doherty, chief executive of Investit, a specialist consultancy to the investment management industry, to set up a new business analytics service for investment management institutions. Catherine brings her team of benchmarking experts with her to join Accenture’s global asset management industry practice to form the new service which will provide year-round industry research and subject matter expertise to the asset management sector. It will address key business issues including client and product management, intelligent automation, cloud, big data, cyber security and analytics for portfolio management, distribution and operations.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.