Oliver Gill

Sports nutrition firm Science in Sport (SiS) today announced a three-year extension to power Team Sky.

The announcement by the Aim-quoted firm comes hours after Chris Froome secured victory at cycling's Tour of Spain for the British team.

SiS has a long association with both Team Sky and British Cycling, developing bespoke products for riders. More recently the firm has branched out into other sports, partnering with the likes of Liverpool Football Club and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Froome's victory at Spain's Vuelta a Espana completes an historic Grand Tour double after also securing his fourth Tour de France title this summer.

Dave Brailsford, team principal at Sky and seen as the architect of the resurgence in cycling in the UK, said the deal supported the team's desire to be "the best".

He added:

SiS understand and share our commitment to continuous improvement, and that makes them a key partner of Team Sky and we're looking forward to achieving more with them over the next 3 years

Read more: Liverpool FC sports nutrition firm is training for a marathon not a sprint

Shake

SiS has sought to shake up the sports nutrition market in recent years by pushing sales through its online channel rather than through the traditional retail route still championed by many of its competitors.

The global sports nutrition market has been valued at $28.7bn (£22.9bn) and by 2022 it is expected to expand to $42.3bn.

Eight asset managers, the largest of which is JustGiving-backer Downing, held significant positions in SiS at end of December 2016.

Chief executive Stephen Moon has previously told City A.M. there is no intention of taking the firm private. This is despite rival High5 being bought by Associated British Foods for £60m in March 2017 and Grenade being bought in April by Lion Capital for £72m.

"Team Sky is one of our key relationships and we enjoy collaborating closely with them to deliver performance improvements through our industry leading science and new product team," said Moon.

Read more: New success cycle? Why Rapha split from Team Sky