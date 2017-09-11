William Turvill

The British Virgin Islands’ (BVI) financial centre is battling to resume business as usual after the area was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The Big Four accountancy firms, PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte, are among the firms with operations in BVI.

BVI premier Orlando Smith said that restoring the islands’ economy will be a priority alongside ensuring humanitarian aid. He said: “We may be momentarily down, but we are certainly not out.”

He noted that certain offices in the business and finance sector had survived Irma, including the BVI Financial Services Commission.

“The BVI’s international business and finance centre has been damaged, but key elements including the BVI Financial Services Commission, have survived and are intact,” said Lorna Smith, interim executive director of BVI Finance.

“We are working closely with our private sector partners to ensure that a level of normalcy is resumed to business services as soon as possible.

“Given the international nature of the businesses located in the BVI, most have been able to call upon their international networks for support and the delivery of services.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that this critical component of our economy is up and running as soon as possible.”

