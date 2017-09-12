Rebecca Smith

A raft of top Israeli entrepreneurs meet today in the capital for a disruptive technology summit, in a vote of confidence for London's tech scene.

Among those speaking at the UK Israel Business technology summit include OurCrowd founder Jon Medved, Gett's Western Europe boss Matteo de Renzi, and Tomer Tzach, chief executive of CropX.

Britain is the top destination for Israeli foreign direct investment in Europe, and there are now over 300 Israeli firms operating in the UK. The London Stock Exchange is also home to 28 Israel firms, with a combined market cap topping $8bn (£6bn).

Today's summit will discuss disruptive tech across cyber security, artificial intelligence, transport, drones, and connected devices, showcasing a host of ideas coming from Israel.

Hugo Bieber, chief executive of UK Israel Business, said:

After taking multiple groups of investors to Israel, UK Israel Business wants to showcase the breadth of Israeli innovation to a UK audience. We have been operating since 1950, but now is the most exciting time in business collaboration between the two countries. In the last two years we have seen 57 Israeli companies create 1,700 jobs in the UK, investing £266 million. Our summit is a huge opportunity for UK corporates and investors to meet some of the most dynamic start-ups and scale-ups in the world. And these Israeli companies want to be here in the UK.

