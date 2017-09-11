Catherine Neilan

Lawmakers are continuing to trade barbs over Brexit, but the government is looking increasingly likely to carry the face-saving vote over its EU Withdrawal Bill later tonight.

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Edward Leigh (so far) had the line of the day, dismissing concerns over the bill's "power grab" by saying: "Henry VIII was a bastard, but he's my kind of bastard."

Critics of the bill included Green MP Caroline Lucas, who damned it as "zombie legislation", while Labour MP Stephen Doughty said it was "all part of a similar agenda by the government to shut down democratic debate". Colleague Chris Bryant said the bill contained "clauses that [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, [Nicolas] Maduro or [Vladimir] Putin would be proud of".

Mary Creagh added to this list by claiming the bill would turn Theresa May into a female version of Louis XIV, who is reported to have said on his deathbed: “L’etat, c’est moi” (the state is me.)

But not all Labour MPs were critical.

Don Valley MP and former Remainer Caroline Flint said the party should seek to "improve this bill, not kill it" - and pledged to abstain on the vote. Rother Valley MP Kevin Barron and Warley MP John Spellar were also expected to defy the three-line whip.

After Jeremy Corbyn gave yet another confused interview earlier in the day, Labour's position on Brexit came under fire from Tory MP Conor Burns, who said "the front bench are getting their inspiration from Heinz, the 57 varieties of Brexit that are on offer".

But there was general consensus that the bill was, as Conservative MP Derek Thomas put it, "the only game in town", although that as fellow Tory Sarah Wollaston said, the government must allow "sensible amendments" to be made at a later date.

The debate was scheduled to carry on into the early hours of the morning, before a vote at around 12:30am.

With Tory MPs encouraged to stay in £150-a-night hotels or use taxis to get across London to get the numbers up, the bill looked all but certain to pass. Insiders suggested it would be a tight vote with a majority of 20 or so, aided by the handful of Labour rebels.

After that, the bill is expected to pass through to the committee stage, where MPs have pledged to put it under more rigorous scrutiny, with more amendments likely to tackle the way it hands "sweeping" powers to ministers in a manner that some have dubbed "a power grab".