Alys Key

Achingly cool French sound systems company Devialet has opened a very minimalist-looking store in the City's iconic Royal Exchange.

The creator of the Phantom Wireless Speaker, today opened its bare-bones store in the luxury shopping site, marking the latest step in the company’s rapid UK expansion.

Its high-end Phantom speakers cost upwards of £1,000, with the Gold Phantom model priced at £2,190.

Another store is set to open in Canary Wharf by the end of the year, and the brand is also set to go on the road with an "immersive mobile experience" to drum up UK interest in its products.

Victor d’Allancé, general manager of Devialet UK & Ireland, said: “At Devialet, we want everything we do to be exceptional. This ambition starts with our products and extends through to the design of our stores and to the experiences we provide to the public. We want to be able to give as many people as possible the chance to experience the Devialet sound for themselves, so we’re thrilled to be launching this next phase of our UK growth with new stores in iconic London locations and with our innovative Phantom on the Road initiative.”

The Royal Exchange store opening follows on from Devialet’s recently unveiled immersive room in Saint Pancras station. This adds to existing presence at London Westfield and Harrods.

Taking up just 33m squared, the Royal Exchange store is said to be perfectly designed for testing the sound quality of the Devialet products.

Deborah Green, Director of Asset Management at Oxford Properties, said: “The Royal Exchange continues to lead the way as a luxury shopping destination in the City and we are thrilled to welcome Devialet this month. Devialet’s unrivalled sound technology and products are ideal for The Royal Exchange’s City shopper.”

