Shares halve in the company behind Russell Hobbs' kitchen goods

Helen Cahill

The share price of the maker of Russell Hobbs kitchen products has halved today after the company said it will not achieve any sales growth next year.

The figures

In a pre-close trading update today, Ultimate Products said its revenue rose 39.2 per cent to £110m for the year ended 31 July, up from £79m the year before. The company said that it anticipated profit before tax to be ahead of market expectations.

Read more: Retailers buoyed by return to growth in summer sales

At time of writing, the company's share price was down 48 per cent to 109p.

Why it's interesting

As an owner and maker of consumer goods products, Ultimate Products has been buffeted by a slowdown in consumer spending this year.

In a gloomy outlook statement, Ultimate Products said a squeeze in spending had coincided with rising costs for retailers due to sterling's devaluation. Retailers in general have been reluctant to purchase stock too far in advance, and this caution on the part of retailers has become a "significant short-term headwind" for Ultimate Products, the company said.

What Ultimate Products said

In a statement, the firm said: "The overall trading environment for general merchandise has become tougher, with wage inflation running behind general inflation. Consumers' discretionary spend is under pressure and confidence is therefore lower than it has been for some time, which is inevitably being reflected in purchasing behaviour."