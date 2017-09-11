Oliver Gill

Admiral's price comparison website Confused.com today announced Louise O'Shea as its new chief executive.

O'Shea, most recently a finance director at Admiral, has worked for Wales' only FTSE 100 firm for almost 10 years.

Martin Coriat leaves the top job at Confused, returning to his homeland to take on a similar role at the firm's French sister website LeLynx.

“Who doesn’t love saving time and money?" said O'Shea.

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Confused.com’s committed, talented and driven team. And, I’m looking forward to working with our partners to bring even more ways of shopping and saving to our millions of customers.

She continued: "Martin was an exceptional leader for Confused.com and he will be greatly missed."

