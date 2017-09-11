Rebecca Smith

London airports had a sunny summer period, as both Heathrow and Stansted announced today they had a record month of August.

Britain's busiest airport recorded 7.5m passengers for the summer month, a two per cent rise on last year, which marked the second busiest month in Heathrow's history.

Read more: Heathrow shrugs off landing charge freeze scepticism

UK destinations were given a six per cent boost in passenger growth off the back of newly launched Flybe flights to Scotland this year.

Cargo passing through the UK's largest port also climbed 13 per cent to 139,000 tonnes, with Latin America the fastest growing trading market as cargo volumes rose 30 per cent for the month.

Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said:

Demand to travel from Heathrow has never been stronger - every day we’re welcoming record numbers of passengers to Heathrow with modern British hospitality and our trade with the rest of the world is growing in the double-digits. Heathrow is firing on all cylinders and showing the world our country is open for business.

Meanwhile, London Stansted welcomed over 2.7m passengers in August, which was its busiest single month on record, as the airport posted its busiest summer season yet. A total of 7.6m passengers travelled through the terminal during the peak months of June through to August.

The airport said the top 10 busiest ever days at Stansted were recorded in July and August this year.

Stansted has committed to a hefty investment programme, including more check-in desks and more seating in the departure lounge, ahead of the construction of a new £130m arrivals building.

Stansted Airport’s commercial director, Martin Jones, said: "The summer schedule was boosted by new flights and holidays from jet2.com plus more passengers than ever flying with Ryanair. Long-haul flights to destinations such as Orlando and Cancun also proved popular.

“This record breaking growth highlights more passengers than ever are choosing Stansted as their gateway to and from the eastern region and London, and we are working hard to add even more choice and new routes."

Yesterday, Gatwick announced it had topped the 8m mark for summer holiday passengers for the first time, with 4.9m passengers travelling through the airport in August. It was boosted by long-haul growth, with popular destinations including Fort Lauderdale in Florida, St Lucia, and Antigua.

Read more: Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted hit with new night flight rules