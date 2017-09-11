BP files for New York IPO of US pipeline assets

Courtney Goldsmith

BP is pushing ahead with its plan to spin off some of its US pipeline assets in an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.

The oil major today confirmed it would float its subsidiary BP Midstream Partners in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

BP first announced it was considering listing the firm through a so-called master limited partnership to enhance shareholder value in July.

The IPO is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2017 depending on market conditions.

BP Midstream Partners was formed as a vehicle to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets.

Its initial assets are expected to consist of ownership interests in one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, and one onshore diluent pipeline system, which carry shipments to and from BP's Whiting Refinery in Indiana.

It will also hold interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and one offshore natural gas pipeline system that connect offshore production areas in the Gulf of Mexico with the Gulf Coast refining and distribution hubs.

