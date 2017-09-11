Catherine Neilan

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "open to discussion" on the single market - but suggested it was really just a matter of what you call it.

The leader of the opposition told Radio 4's World at One that "the outcome is more important than the nomenclature", saying that although staying in the single market was "up for discussion", he still believed that it was not possible to continue formal membership.

"There has to be trade relationship with Europe," Corbyn said. "Whether that's formally within the single market or whether that is an agreement to trade within the single market I think is open for discussion and negotiation.

"The major manufacturing industries in Britain... all have huge supply chains across Europe," he added. "There has to be an agreement that those relationships can continue, otherwise a lot of jobs are at risk in this country."

Asked if he accepted that this might mean the UK retains its position within the single market, Corbyn said:

We want a relationship which allows us to trade within single market. Whether that is formal membership - which is only possible, I believe, if you're actually a member of the EU - or whether it's an agreed trading relationship is up for discussion.

Today's comments continue months of muddled thinking on Labour's part.

Back in July, Corbyn said the UK could not remain in the single market after Brexit because the two were "inextricably linked".

But that put him at odds with many of his Remain-supporting MPs who argued it was essential for business.

Update: Corbyn's spokesman has been clarifying his comments.

"Our position hasn't changed," he told City A.M. "We won't be 'members' of the single market after the transition. We want to achieve full tariff-free access to the single market. That could be achieved by a new relationship with the single market or a bespoke trade deal with the EU, which was what Jeremy was referring to."