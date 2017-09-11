BP forms South American joint venture with Bridas

Courtney Goldsmith

Oil major BP has agreed to merge its interests in two South American oil and gas groups in a new joint venture with Bridas Corporation, creating the largest privately owned integrated energy company in Argentina.

BP owns a 60 per cent stake in oil and gas producer Pan American Energy (PAE) and Bridas owns the remaining 40 per cent of the firm, while refiner and marketer Axion Energy is wholly owned by Bridas.

BP and Bridas aim to align the two companies' shareholder interests in upstream and downstream segments.

The firms will hold equal stakes in the newly created Pan American Energy Group (PAEG) and there will be no payments made for the equity exchange. The deal is expected to close early next year.

BP and Bridas will be represented on PAEG's board by four directors each, sharing nomination rights for senior executives.

In 2016, PAE had daily production of 262,000 barrels of oil equivalent, and the group holds interests in Argentina's key Vaca Muerta shale region.

Axion Energy owns and operates the 90,000 barrels of oil per day Campana refinery north of Buenos Aires. It also has more than 750 retail sites in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

“Supported by the combined skills and expertise of BP and Bridas, this new integrated business will be able to pursue growth and development opportunities in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Mexico,” said Bob Dudley, BP chief executive.

