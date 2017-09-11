Catherine Neilan

Mandatory reselection of Labour MPs has become more likely, after Momentum-backed candidates were elected to the body that sets the agenda for the party's annual conference.

CLP secretary for Tottenham Seema Chandwani and former postal union workers' boss Billy Hayes have beaten moderates MP Gloria de Piero and peer Lord Cashman, for posts on the Conference Arrangements Committee (CAC).

They will take their seats after this year's conference in Brighton and are expected to set a new tone for the 2018 conference in Liverpool.

Today's vote is expected to pave the way for mandatory reselection of MPs to take place, which could place pressure on some of the more centrist Labour MPs, as well as open up party decisions to grassroots members.

After the election, Chandwani called on Corbyn to punish the "Judases" of the Parliamentary Labour Party - namely those who publicly criticised the shadow cabinet and leader himself.

"[Corbyn] can decide to build and change our movement for the better by using the position we placed him for real long lasting change. Or he can take us back without any change or lessons learnt and leave us all vulnerable to living in hope that the spots have really changed on those leopards, always sleeping with one eye open and hoping the public believe these people are genuine that they trust them enough to vote for us again," she wrote.

"If Jeremy does not take this opportunity to address some serious problems with our party they’ll still exist and we’ll not get to the destination we have stayed on this bumpy ride to reach. That would be a travesty."

While Chandwani and Hayes are currently receiving congratulations from across the party, moderates have previously expressed concerns about the election of these two individuals.

"The CAC is the thin read line stopping Momentum making conference a free-for-all where every fantasy politics piece of "resolutionary socialism" gets debated and the proper NPF process gets sidelined," wrote Labour First secretary Luke Akehurst back in February.