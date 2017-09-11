Google launches appeal against €2.4bn EU fine

Emma Haslett

Google has launched an appeal against a massive €2.4bn (£2.2bn) antitrust fine handed to it by the EU, according to reports.

The tech giant had been expected to fight back against the fine, the largest antitrust fine ever handed out. The AFP reported it had launched the appeal today.

The fine, handed to Google in June, was over the way the company presents shopping comparison search results.

Google could not immediately be reached for comment.

