Private equity firm Livingbridge has invested in the UK’s largest independent supplier of used motorcycles.

Superbike Factory was founded in 2010 as a digital-first business with a physical showroom in Maccelsfield, Cheshire.

The company claims to have more than tripled its sales in the last two years “against the backdrop of a robust UK motorcycle market”.

The investment by London-based Livingbridge will be used to accelerate the firm’s growth through the opening of a new site in the south of England.

Other fast-growth, online-first businesses in Livingbridge’s portfolio include ticket aggregator Direct Ferries, online car rental platform Travel Jigsaw and fast-fashion retailer In The Style.

The deal for Superbike Factory is being financed by Livingbridge’s Enterprise 2 fund, which raised £220m when it opened in October 2015. The Superbike investment is understood to be a double-digit million-pound deal.

“Superbike is a compelling investment opportunity for Livingbridge,” said Nick Holder, investment director at the private equity firm formerly known as Isis.

“Scott [Behrens, managing director of Superbike] and the team have built a disruptive, digital-first retailer in a traditional market, which is winning because it is delivering the service that buyers and sellers of used motorbikes want.

“We are excited to be investing in the business and working with Scott and his team to take Superbike to the next level.”

