Melissa York

Why have three apartments when you can have one enormous penthouse?

Albion Riverside, Battersea, £10m

That was the ambitious thinking that lead one couple to snap up a handful of properties at this Foster & Partners-designed building and keep knocking through until they’d built one of the biggest penthouses along the River Thames.

The flats were bought long before the building was completed in 2003, when there wasn’t very much on the south bank of the river between Battersea Bridge and Albert Bridge.

“Being on that side of the river, you get a much better view as you’re on the curve”

But once the architectural firm behind such landmarks as The Gherkin and the Millennium Bridge were involved, it was seen as a good investment.

Three of the apartments were knocked into one penthouse, while a fourth has been kept on the same floor as a self-contained ‘guest flat’ with its own entrance, for a relative or a live-in nanny.

In total, the seventh floor residence comprises 6,000sqft of space, and it offers an impressive view of the skyline from the wraparound balcony.

“Being on that side of the river, you get a much better view as you’re on the curve,” says selling agent Simon Barnes from H Barnes & Co. “You can see down to Canary Wharf, it’s extraordinary.”

Interior-designed by the owners, quirky extras include a ‘bubble room’ that changes colour; a temperature controlled wine room; and a futuristic ‘media snug’ private cinema.

Call H Barnes & Co on 020 7499 3434.