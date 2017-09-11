Oliver Gill

Sky today launched its first foray into Spain rolling out its pay-TV service a day after the historic success of its cycling team and Chris Froome at the Vuelta a Espana.

The media behemoth's TV streaming service, similar to its Now TV offering in the UK, will be available to customers from tomorrow.

The launch had previously been timetabled for some point in the second half of 2017. But it is understood that as Froome's chances increased of adding a victory in Spain to his Tour de France title, plans were brought forward.

Sky is positioning itself to challenge other on-demand players such as Netflix in Spain putting a €10-a-month price-tag on its service.

Amazon is also expected to join the battle by rolling out its own instant video service later this year.

Read more: Vuelta was my toughest race yet, says triumphant Froome

Spain is seen as ripe for expansion by operators because only a quarter of households currently subscribe to pay TV. This compares with around two-thirds in the UK.

The pay-TV market is currently dominated by the likes of Telefonica and Orange that sell services as an add-on to mobile contracts.

Movistar, one of Telefonica's mobile brands, has sponsored its own cycling team for a number of years. One of its riders, Nairo Quintana, is a fierce rival of Froome.

Sky chief operating officer Andrew Griffith said: "Our customers in Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria already enjoy the freedom of contract-free streaming and we’re thrilled to be bringing our new service to Spanish consumers.”

Read more: Government keeps 21st Century Fox waiting on Sky takeover decision