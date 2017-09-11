Public sector pay cap to be lifted this week

Catherine Neilan

The government could lift the pay cap on the first group of public sector workers as early as Wednesday this week.

Ministers are expected to approve a pay rise of more than one per cent for police and prison officers, amid growing pressure on the government to address recruitment and retention issues.

A government spokesman said this morning: "The police and prison service pay bodies are due to respond shortly. As we have said repeatedly, there is a process here with pay review bodies. They make recommendations, we respond in due course."

He declined to comment on whether it would take place this Wednesday, saying only the decision would be published "shortly".

Public sector pay was frozen for two years in 2010, thereafter rising at one per cent each year, as part of the government's austerity drive - below the current rate of inflation.

Although chancellor Philip Hammond said earlier in the summer that public sector workers were, on average, paid about 10 per cent more than private sector workers once benefits such as pensions were taken into account.

However, since then Prime Minister Theresa May has put together plans to lift the cap as part of a series of measures designed to bolster support for her government. It is thought that any move to lift the pay cap this week will pave the way for the cap to be lifted across the board.

Unions including the TUC have threatened widespread strikes if the cap is not lifted. But raising it in line with inflation does not come without concerns over who would be forced to stump up the extra cash, estimated to be £6bn-£7bn by the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner has warned that, in such a scenario, 80 jobs would be lost for every one per cent rise above the current cap, for example.