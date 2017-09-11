John Lewis is building mini-furniture for the microflats of the future

Helen Cahill

John Lewis is creating mini-furniture for microflats in London.

House prices have become so high in the capital that developers are now building flats which are half the recommended size.

Developer U+I is in talks with London boroughs to build homes which have just 19 sq m of space, according to the Telegraph; the Greater London Authority recommends a minimum of 37 sq m.

Tiny flats need tiny furniture, providing a gap in the market for John Lewis. The department store is creating a range for people living in cosy living spaces, and has fitted out test flats in U+I's headquarters.

Unsurprisingly, microflats are controversial. The Royal Institute of British Architects has said "rabbit hutch" homes should be a thing of the past.

Developers are allowed to disregard space standards if they create well-designed homes, but there are fears that housebuilders will compromise on quality.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has put his backing into one developer, though. He has pledged £25m to Pocket Living, a housebuilder that creates small homes for first-time buyers.