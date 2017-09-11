Mercedes just teased us with a new picture of its Project One hypercar

Emma Haslett

It's now just a few days until this year's Frankfurt Motor Show - and the debut of Mercedes' much-anticipated Project One hypercar, the first time anyone has put a Formula One powertrain in a road-legal vehicle.

Today the company provided a second teaser of the car, showing it being loaded into a transporter ahead of this week's motoring world knees-up.

Project One, created to celebrate the the 50th anniversary of Mercedes' high performance arm Mercedes-AMG, is its most "ambitious project" ever, it said today.

The road-legal hypercar uses a Formula One hybrid engine and an electrified front axle to create over 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of over 350 km per hour (217mph). The company has previously revealed the car comes with a 1.6 litre turbo V6, which can go up to 11,000 rpm.

Auto Express has reported most Project One cars have already been allocated, while Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers called it "the most efficient hypercar you can get". The result is "a fascinating combination of performance and efficiency".

