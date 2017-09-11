Why childcare costs are more than just a social problem

Adam Marshall

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, and families across the UK start another school year, many working parents will be breathing a sigh of relief.

After two months of juggling, extra support from family members, and a financial stretch for costly clubs and camps, the school year itself represents a relative return to structure and normality.

At this point, you might be asking yourself why a business lobbyist is writing about the ups and downs of family life. The answer is simple. Across Britain, firms are reporting that childcare is an increasing barrier to recruiting and retaining employees.

Last year, a BCC survey found that a quarter of businesses had seen a reduction of working hours by staff due to the cost of childcare.

Productivity is hit by the loss of talented people – the vast majority of them women. Many mid-level career employees take the decision to leave work altogether because the maths of childcare do not stack up.

According to the Family and Childcare Trust, parents working full-time and paying average childcare costs can spend up to 45 per cent of their disposable income on childcare.

With businesses in many areas reporting extreme difficulties when it comes to filling vacancies, a significant chunk of the potential workforce is simply unavailable, either for a period of years, or permanently.

It may seem a stretch, but Brexit, too, makes the UK’s childcare issues even more pressing. With every politician keen to demonstrate that compliance with the referendum mandate means a significant reduction in overall immigration, the “workforce squeeze” is set to grow.

Unless we can support all those in this country who want to work – but are stymied by the economic reality of caring responsibilities – our chances of making a success of the Brexit transition diminish.

Successive governments have made a number of important, but incomplete, efforts to help families with the soaring costs of childcare. Yet no matter how well-intentioned, severe problems remain.

Companies continue to report that they are losing respected, technically-skilled members of staff that would like to continue working, but feel financially unable to do so.

One way to support families and keep more skilled people in business would be for the government to provide funding for families directly. This would allow parents to go to the market to select the sort of childcare that best suits their circumstances.

Flexible funding – alongside an ever-greater embrace of flexibility by employers keen to keep parents in their firm – could ultimately help more people to manage the financial and logistical challenges posed by family life. The rigidity of some existing government policies falls short.

Access to a diverse, talented and ambitious workforce, while drawing on the strength of everyone, is an absolute prerogative for the UK’s future success. So childcare – like so many other concerns labelled for too long as “social policy” – is a business issue too.

Getting it right, together with the other building blocks of the three-way contract between government, business, and society, is an absolute imperative.