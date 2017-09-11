Kaz Minerals appoints a new chief financial officer in corporate shakeup

Courtney Goldsmith

Kazakhstan copper miner Kaz Minerals has appointed John Hadfield as chief financial officer, effective 1 January 2018.

Hadfield, currently finance director at Intertek, has 14 years of experience at oil and gas firms BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell in number of finance roles.

The appointment follows the promotion of Kaz's former chief financial officer Andrew Southam to chief executive from 1 January. Current chief executive Oleg Novachuk will become chairman.

Shares in the FTSE 250 miner lifted 1.78 per cent to 802p in morning trading.

The company also appointed Alison Baker, who led the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa oil and gas practice at PWC, as an independent non-executive director, effective from 9 October.

Novachuk said: "I look forward to welcoming John Hadfield and Alison Baker to their new roles at Kaz Minerals as chief financial officer and independent non-executive director. Both John and Alison bring extensive experience to the group and will make an important contribution as we enter the next stage of our development."

