Alys Key

The price of a pint is about to rise again as UK inflation levels bubble up, the European boss of the world's largest brewer has warned.

Jason Warner, AB InBev's president for northern Europe told the Sunday Telegraph that increased UK costs mean there "has to be an increase" in the price of beers.

UK inflation stayed flat last month at 2.6 per cent, an increase of two per cent since last year.

Warner said that AB InBev, which makes widespread brands such as Stella Artois and Budweiser, was beginning to feel the effects of higher inflation.

He said a price rise was inevitable within the next two years, but was not able to specify how much the increase would be.

The current average price of a pint in the UK is £3.60, going up to £4.20 in London.

The most expensive place to buy a beer is currently Surrey, according to a survey by the Good Pub Guide, where it costs £4.20 to buy a drink.

AB InBev is already adjusting its focus to the premium drinks market as sales of low-priced brands like Budweiser slow across the globe.

