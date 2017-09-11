Monday 11 September 2017 8:06am

Mothercare appoints new CFO to head up finance in tough year for retailer

 
Alys Key
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Announce The Birth Of A Baby Boy
Mothercare is in the second phase of its turnaround plan (Source: Getty)

Maternity and baby retailer Mothercare has appointed Glyn Hughes as its new chief financial officer.

Hughes, who had already been serving as the company's interim finance director, takes over from Richard Smothers who announced his resignation in May.

Smothers is set to move to pub group Greene King in December, after which Hughes replace him.

Chief executive Mark Newton-Jones was forced to deny on the BBC's Today programme earlier this year that Smothers's departure was a vote of no confidence in the business, which is undergoing a turnaround plan.

Mothercare announced a drop in profits and overall sales in May, but like-for-like sales in the UK increased.

New finance boss Hughes previously worked in Asia for 10 years with both CEO and CFO responsibilities at the Dairy Farm Group. Prior to that, he was with Kingfisher, Tesco and KPMG.

Newton-Jones said: "Glyn's extensive international retail knowledge and finance experience will be a huge support to the team and me as our business goes through the next phase of its transition."

Hughes, added: "I'm delighted to be part of the Mothercare team and look forward to working with our colleagues across the business to further enhance our drive to deliver sustained business growth."

